Mitchell (abdomen) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Mitchell will miss a 10th consecutive contest due to an abdominal strain and remains without a clear timetable for a return. The second-year guard should be considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Bucks until Oklahoma City offers an update on his status. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) also unavailable, Cason Wallace, Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe are candidates for increased playing time.