The Thunder signed Mitchell to a two-way contract Saturday.

The No. 38 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Mitchell will occupy one of the Thunder's three two-way spots during his first professional season. The 22-year-old guard was a standout performer In his final collegiate season with UC Santa Barbara in 2023-24, averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from downtown. Since he's unlikely to factor into the Thunder's rotation plans as a rookie, Mitchell will likely wind up seeing the majority of his playing time in 2024-25 with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue.