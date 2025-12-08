Mitchell is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game in Utah, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Mitchell is getting the start with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (elbow) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams and Chet Holmgren. Over six starts this season, Mitchell owns averages of 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 triples, 2.0 steals and 1.8 turnovers per contest on 51/50/91 shooting splits.