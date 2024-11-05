Mitchell finished with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 102-86 win over the Magic.

Mitchell has seen the court in all seven games thus far this season, albeit in a limited role. He is averaging 4.0 points in 13.7 minutes per game, with the majority of his playing time coming in the final quarter of games. While it does appear as though he is going to be an every-night part of the rotation, it is unlikely he touches the floor when it matters.