Thunder's Alex Caruso: Doubtful for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caruso is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pistons with a left ankle sprain.
Caruso was a candidate to rest anyways for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and his ankle issue pretty much guarantees that he's held out. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams could see more opportunities with Caruso expected to sit.
