default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Caruso is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pistons with a left ankle sprain.

Caruso was a candidate to rest anyways for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and his ankle issue pretty much guarantees that he's held out. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams could see more opportunities with Caruso expected to sit.

More News