site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: thunders-alex-caruso-getting-rest-day | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Getting rest day
•
1 min read
Caruso is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets for rest purposes, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Caruso is one of several key rotation players to get the right off Friday. He'll have one last opportunity to appear in the regular season Sunday against Phoenix.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories