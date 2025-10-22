Caruso has been put in concussion protocol Wednesday, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

Caruso is set to miss some time after suffering a concussion in the season-opening win over the Thunder on Tuesday. There is no predetermined timetable for his return to the floor, as he must be symptom-free before resuming basketball activities. Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe (knee) and Aaron Wiggins could see a boost in minutes in Caruso's absence.