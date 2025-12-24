Thunder's Branden Carlson: Sliding to second unit
Carlson won't start against the Spurs on Tuesday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
With the Thunder's regular starting five back at full strength, Carlson will move back to the second unit. While he could see the floor due to Jaylin Williams (heel) remaining sidelined, Carlson is not guaranteed significant playing time.
