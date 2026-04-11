Carlson will start in Friday's game against Denver, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

With Chet Holmgren (back), Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Jaylin Williams (Achilles) ruled out, Carlson will enter the starting lineup. In two starts this season, the 26-year-old has averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals across 20.5 minutes of work.