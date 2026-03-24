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Carlson had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over two minutes during Monday's 123-103 victory over the 76ers.

Carlson returned from an 11-game absence and was once again used as an emergency depth piece. As long as the Thunder are close to full strength, there's not much fantasy appeal here.

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