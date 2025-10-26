Holmgren recorded 31 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block over 27 minutes during the Thunder's 117-100 win over the Hawks on Saturday.

Holmgren got off to a hot start with 14 points in the first quarter before closing things out with eight more points in the fourth. He led the Thunder in scoring for the first time this season and has logged a double-double and at least two steals in back-to-back games. Holmgren has opened the 2025-26 regular season connecting on 56.1 percent of his field-goal attempts while averaging 24.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals over 35.0 minutes per game.