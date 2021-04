Deck tallied two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes during Thursday's 109-95 loss to New Orleans on Thursday.

In his NBA debut, Deck saw limited action and was inefficient from the field. Oklahoma City signed the 26-year-old to a four-year deal out of the EuroLeague before he had played an NBA game, so he is apparently seen as a long-term part of the squad going forward.