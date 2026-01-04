Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Another absence coming
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf) will miss Sunday's game against the Suns.
Hartenstein will be sidelined for a fourth straight game and continues to be ruled out a day in advance of games. For now, he can be considered highly questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte.
