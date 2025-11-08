Hartenstein ended Friday's 132-101 win over the Kings with 33 points (14-17 FG, 5-6 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes.

Hartenstein also added 19 rebounds to his voluminous total. The 7-foot center could do no wrong in the blowout, anchoring a first unit that continues to play at a high level despite Jalen Williams' (wrist) extended absence. Friday's incredible line marked Hartenstein's fourth double-double of the season.