Hartenstein put up nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 FT), 20 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 25 minutes of Saturday's 132-111 win over the Wizards.

Hartenstein continues to play a modest workload for the Thunder with the big man nursing a couple nagging injuries. He remains on pace for a 10th-round finish in nine-category fantasy formats on a per-game basis.