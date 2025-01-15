The Thunder announced Wednesday that Hartenstein sustained a left soleus strain in Tuesday's 118-102 win over the 76ers and will be re-evaluated in one week, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Though Hartenstein will be re-examined in a week, even if he's healed up from the calf injury by then, he could still need a few additional days to regain conditioning before being cleared for game action. When Hartenstein was sidelined earlier in the season with a fractured left hand, the Thunder experimented with Jalen Williams as a small-ball center. Oklahoma City could once again look to give Jalen Williams some exposure at the position, but Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams and Branden Carlson may also take on additional minutes at center.