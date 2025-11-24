Hartenstein provided seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 22 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 win over Portland.

Hartenstein has gone four straight games without a double-double, his longest streak of the season, but he's been alternating double-digit points and double-digit rebounds over that span. The big man remains a productive player for the Thunder even if his scoring numbers have been a bit inconsistent. He's averaging 12.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of November, so fantasy managers should continue to trust in what he can do on a regular basis.