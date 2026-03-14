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Hartenstein (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

Hartenstein missed Oklahoma City's last three games due to a left calf contusion, though the questionable tag suggests he can be considered day-to-day going forward. If the big man is cleared to play, there would be fewer minutes available for Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.

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