Hartenstein recorded 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 149-106 win over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Thunder looked dominant in this Game 2 win over the Nuggets and Hartenstein was one of the most efficient players in this win. The big man missed just one shot from the floor and ended just two boards away from a double-double. Furthermore, he also posted solid numbers as a passer, with the five dimes being a new playoff-high mark, and on the defensive end. Hartenstein is averaging 10.3 points and 8.7 assists per game in six playoff appearances thus far.