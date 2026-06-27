Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Plans to re-sign with OKC

Hartenstein intends to sign a three-year, $75 million contract with the Thunder, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Friday.

Hartenstein will return to the Thunder after spending the last two years in Oklahoma City. The big man was a key piece in the team's championship run in 2025, and he figures to continue operating in a starting role next season. Over 47 regular-season appearances (46 starts) in 2025-26, he averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 24.2 minutes per contest.