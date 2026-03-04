Joe will start against the Bulls on Tuesday, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) unavailable for the front end of this back-to-back set, Joe will get the starting nod. As a starter this season (six games), the 26-year-old guard has averaged 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 28.8 minutes per tilt.