site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: thunders-isaiah-joe-available-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Available for Sunday
•
1 min read
Joe (knee) is available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns.
As expected, the Thunder will be at full strength ahead of the postseason after sitting the majority of their rotation in the season finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories