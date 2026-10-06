Joe finished with seven points (2-8 FG, 2-3 FT, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 109-107 preseason win over the Suns.

As expected, Joe came off the bench for his new team, allowing Duncan Robinson to remain in the starting lineup. It would appear as though Joe is pencilled in to play a similar role to the one he played during his time in Oklahoma City. However, the need for spacing in Detroit is clear for everyone to see, meaning Joe's opportunities could come a little more frequently. Should Robinson stumble along the way, it wouldn't be surprising to see Joe experimented with as a member of the starting lineup, even for just a handful of games. For now, he should only be considered a stream-level player in standard formats.