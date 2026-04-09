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Thunder's Isaiah Joe: Won't suit up Friday
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RotoWire Staff
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Joe has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to left knee soreness.
The Thunder have already secured the league's best record and are listing 10 players as out for their penultimate regular-season game. Joe's next opportunity to suit up will come in Sunday's matchup against the Suns.