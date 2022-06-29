Roby had his $1.9 million team option picked up by the Thunder on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Roby started 23 of Oklahoma City's last 28 games after returning from an ankle injury in February, and it appears he'll be back with the team for 2022-23. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 21.1 minutes per game last season, but it's unclear how the addition of Chet Holmgren to the roster will affect his role going forward.