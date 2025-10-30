Williams (wrist) is listed out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Williams remains in recovery mode from offseason right wrist surgery. The Thunder have not yet updated the star forward's return timeline, likely rendering him doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Pelicans. Until Oklahoma City clears Williams for action, the likes of Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins will have a clearer path to minutes.