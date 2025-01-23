Williams (hip) will play in Wednesday's game against Utah, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams will return from a one-game absence due to a strained right hip. The 23-year-old is averaging career highs in points (20.6), rebounds (5.7), assists (5.2) and steals (1.8) in 41 appearances this season.
