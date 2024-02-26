Williams closed Sunday's 123-110 victory over Houston with 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes.

After missing a few games in late January-early February with an ankle injury, Williams has been his usual outstanding self since returning to the court. The second-year forward is averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 assists, 3.9 boards and 2.0 threes over the last seven games while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc, and he'll likely continue to see plenty of open looks while defenses key on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.