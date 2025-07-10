Williams (wrist) agreed to terms on a five-year, $287 million contract extension with the Thunder on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams is coming off his best season in the NBA statistically, while helping lead the Thunder to a championship playing alongside fellow stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, who also recently signed contract extensions to secure their long-term futures with the team. Williams averaged career-high numbers during the 2024-25 regular season in points (21.6), rebounds (5.3), assists (5.1) and steals (1.6) per game, shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three-point range.