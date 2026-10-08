Williams tallied 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 128-126 preseason loss to the Bucks.

Williams was highly effective inside the arc, making eight of his 11 field-goal attempts while contributing six assists and two steals, but he missed all three of his three-point attempts. Long-range shooting woes aside, the star forward helped Oklahoma City build an 82-64 halftime lead before sitting out the second half alongside most of the Thunder's starters. Williams was limited to just 33 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, but if he stays healthy in 2026-27, he should operate as the team's No. 2 option on offense behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.