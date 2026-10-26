Williams was stretchered off the floor during Sunday's game against the Clippers due to an apparent left ankle injury, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Williams suffered a gruesome left ankle injury after crashing to the floor on a drive to the rim, resulting in him being taken off on a stretcher. A devastating development for the star guard, who is coming off an injury-plagued campaign in 2025-26. A considerable layoff seems imminent for Williams, likely leaving minutes for Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso and Kenrich Williams to absorb.