Williams (leg) underwent successful surgery Wednesday to "address a fractured left fibula and reconstruction of ankle ligaments following a fracture and dislocation." He will be re-evaluated before the end of the regular season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Williams suffered the injury during Sunday's meeting with the Clippers and was taken off the court on a stretcher. It's unknown when the 25-year-old will be cleared to return, though the Thunder will presumably be overly cautious moving forward. Williams, who signed a five-year extension in July of 2025, has had a productive career, averaging 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals over 30.9 minutes per contest. However, after playing at least 69 regular-season games in his first three years in the league, he has appeared in just 36 in the last two seasons combined. With the Thunder having one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, the team may look for more minutes from Jared McCain, Jaylin Williams, and Kenrich Williams for the remainder of the 2026-27 campaign.