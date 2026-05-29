Thunder's Jalen Williams: Limited in return

Williams posted one point (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist across 10 minutes during Thursday's 118-91 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Williams was limited to just 10 minutes, returning from a three-game absence due to a recurring hamstring injury. While it was encouraging to see him back on the floor, it is clear that Williams is far from 100 percent. Thursday's loss means the two teams will face off for the final time in Game 7, slated for Saturday in Oklahoma City. If Williams is cleared to play, the hope would be that he can have more of an impact, even if it is in limited minutes.