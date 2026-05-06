Thunder's Jalen Williams: Listed out for Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Lakers on Thursday.
Williams is considered week-to-week with a left hamstring strain. The star forward can be tentatively considered doubtful for Game 3 on Saturday, when the series moves to Los Angeles.
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