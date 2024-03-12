Williams (ankle) is present for Oklahoma City's morning shootaround in advance of Tuesday's game against Indiana, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams is wearing ankle braces but moving well, potentially putting him on track to play Tuesday. His status will still need to be monitored, but the second-year wing appears to be a quick healer after suffering his second right ankle sprain of the season Sunday.
