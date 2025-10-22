Thunder's Jalen Williams: Remains out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
Williams will miss a second straight game to start the 2025-26 campaign, as he continues to recover from offseason wrist surgery. The team will continue to turn to Cason Wallace (knee) and Aaron Wiggins to help shoulder the load.
