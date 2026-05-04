Thunder's Jalen Williams: Remains week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Monday that Williams (hamstring) remains week-to-week, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
"He's progressing according to plan, I would say," Daigneault said. "In terms of timeline, we're not going to release that. We'll continue to let you guys know on a week-to-week basis." Williams' status for Game 1 against the Lakers appears to be doubtful at best, but more clarity will be known when the Thunder release their injury report Monday evening.
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