Williams registered 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 win over Utah.

Williams delivered a productive performance after missing Sunday's win over the Nets due to a strained right hip. The 23-year-old finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (54 points), and Williams has racked up 20-plus points in 24 of his 42 regular-season appearances. Over his last five outings, he has averaged 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals across 31.6 minutes per contest. However, Williams has shot only 43.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from deep in that five-game span.