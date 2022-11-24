Williams fouled out of Wednesday's 131-126 overtime loss to the Nuggets after recording 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one assist and one block across 30 minutes.

Williams came off the bench to match his career high with 16 points but failed to add anything of note outside of the scoring column. The offense was nice here, but managers would have been hoping for a bit more. With that said, his minutes are beginning to increase and it appears as though the coaching staff is more confident in his ability late in games. Given the upside, he warrants a roster spot in most leagues right now.