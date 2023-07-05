Williams (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's Summer League game versus the Grizzlies, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
While it's unclear why Williams won't play Wednesday, there is no indication that he has suffered a serious injury. The second-year forward's absence should allow Ousmane Dieng, Chet Holmgren and Jack White to receive more opportunities in the Summer League.
