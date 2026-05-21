Williams (hamstring) won't return to Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals versus San Antonio, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. He will finish with four points (2-4 FG), one rebound and two steals across seven minutes.

Williams wasn't on the bench beyond the first quarter and was observed getting treatment on his left hamstring strain, an injury that recently cost him six games. Now, the real question is if he will be available for Game 3 on Friday night. If Williams isn't on the floor for that contest, Cason Wallace, who started in the second half in Game 2, could replace him in the rotation.