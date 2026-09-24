Thunder general manager Sam Presti praised McCain's all-around game, describing the guard as a "winning player," Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Presti added that there's "a lot more" to McCain's game than his ability to knock down three-pointers. The comments suggest Oklahoma City values the 22-year-old's broader skill set and could look to utilize him in multiple ways during his first season with the Thunder, and there will certainly be more opportunities following some key departures in the wing rotation.