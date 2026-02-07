Williams will come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

This is an expected move with Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren returning from their minor injuries. Williams was terrific in a spot start Wednesday against the Spurs with 24 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 40 minutes.