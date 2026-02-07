Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will come off the bench Saturday against the Rockets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
This is an expected move with Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren returning from their minor injuries. Williams was terrific in a spot start Wednesday against the Spurs with 24 points (6-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 40 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Goes for 24-and-12•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Picks up bruised shoulder•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Full stat line off bench•
-
Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Returns Tuesday•