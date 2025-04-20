Williams will come off the bench during Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal-round series against the Grizzlies, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

After playing two minutes as a starter during the regular-season finale against the Pelicans because of an ankle injury, Williams will be in the second unit for Oklahoma City to get the first-round series underway Sunday. The 22-year-old big man played 38 games in a reserve role during the regular season, averaging 4.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 41.6 percent from the field.