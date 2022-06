Williams was selected by the Thunder with the 34th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

In a 2022 draft haul headlined by Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, Jaylin Williams joins a heady group. The sophomore from Arkansas led the nation in charges last season, while ranking 12th overall in defensive-rebounding rate. He averaging 10.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals/blocks per game.