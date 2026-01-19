default-cbs-image
Williams will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

The Thunder will roll with a bigger lineup to match up with Cleveland. Jalen Williams (hamstring) is going to miss a couple weeks and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) is still out, so Williams does have a window to offer some streaming appeal in deeper formats.

