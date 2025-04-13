Williams went to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to an ankle injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams appeared to tweak his ankle in the opening seconds of Sunday's game. He initially stayed on the court, but he was replaced by Branden Carlson at the 9:44 mark of the first quarter and went back to the locker room. Carlson would be in line to see a significant increase in playing time if Williams is unable to return.