Thunder's Jaylin Williams: Exits to locker room Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent facial injury in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Williams caught an elbow to the face and headed back to the locker room after logging just over three minutes. If he's unable to return, Aaron Wiggins and Branden Carlson are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.
