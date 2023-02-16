Williams supplied eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 16 rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes in Wednesday's 133-96 win over the Rockets.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault seems to alter his center rotation on almost a game-by-game basis, but Williams may be the most stable option at the position for the moment. He's now started in four of the past five contests, though his minutes have ranged from 16 to 31 during that stretch. The second-round rookie of Arkansas has demonstrated a fantasy-friendly skill set during his inaugural NBA campaign, so he could be worth a flier in deeper leagues where available in the event he ultimately takes control of a more consistent 25-plus-minute role.