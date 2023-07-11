Williams won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the Rockets due to an undisclosed reason, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
It is unclear if Williams suffered any injury, but he will sit out Tuesday. His next opportunity to play in the Summer League is Friday's matchup with Washington.
